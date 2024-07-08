Tickets Alerts: Evening tours of the Charles Dickens Museum
If you’ve ever wanted to explore the Charles Dickens Museum after hours, now is your chance with their Guided Evening Tours.
Explore Charles Dickens’s historic home with a museum guide and see the rooms where Dickens lived, worked, and wrote and view the museum’s collection. Hear the stories of events that took place within these walls, learn about Dickens’s rise to fame, discover what life was like for early Victorians, and listen to some family anecdotes
These tours are offered in small groups of no more than 15 people, allowing for a more personal experience.
The tours take place at 5pm on the fourth Wednesday of each month.
The current available dates are:
- 24th July
- 28th August
- 25th September
Tickets cost £20 per person and can be booked here.
