Underneath Reigate town centre is a series of large caves* that are usually open to the public for a few days during the summer.

The West Tunnel caves were used to mine high-grade sand and, apart from a gun range, are still empty, while the East Tunnels were used for storage in the 19th-century but taken over as a WW2 control centre and much of the site is given over to that heritage. The Barons’ Cave is underneath the ruins of Reigate Castle and is a large set of tunnels of rather mysterious origins.

To control visitor numbers, you need to book tickets in advance, and for your ticket, you get to visit both of the two Tunnel Road Caves and also the Barons’ Cave.

They won’t sell tickets on the day – only online in advance – which you can request from here.

Tour dates for 2022:

May 14th

June 11th

July 16th

August 13th

September 10th

To whet your appetite, a review from a previous visit is here.

*yes, I know that technically they’re mines.