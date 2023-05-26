A tube train built in 1938 and restored to its art-deco original interior will be running between central London and Heathrow Aiport next month.

Apart from the fun of riding in the vintage train itself, an awful lot of fun is to be had watching people when the train goes through stations as people waiting for a modern train look up in shock as this tiny little red train rumbles through instead.

The 1938 Stock was the first kind of tube train to have all of the electrical equipment underneath the floor, combining the latest technology of the era with quintessential late 1930s style. To mark the 160th anniversary of the London Underground, there will be return trips in the 1938 era train between Acton Town to Heathrow T4, and journeys via Heathrow T4 to Northfields, all operated by the London Transport Museum.

The trips take place over the weekend of 10th and 11th June 2023.

Prices

Adults: £28.50

Concessions: £20

Children 4-17: £15. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult

Children (under 3): Free, no ticket required. Must sit on an adult’s lap

There is no reserved seating for this event, but you can choose a car: Pink, Orange, Yellow or Blue. The Pink car will be at the front of the train when leaving Acton Town station, and the Blue car will be at the front on the return journey.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked from here.

Departure times

The route for this event is between Acton Town station and Heathrow Terminal 4 (return). There are four journeys per day.

Note that the second journey each day will travel from Acton Town to Heathrow Terminal 4, then terminate at Northfields station, rather than continuing through to Acton Town.

Departure times and routes Saturday 10th June

10:49 – 11:49 – Acton Town – Heathrow T4 – Acton Town

12:35 – 13:25 – Acton Town – Heathrow T4 – Northfields

14:45 – 15:39 – Acton Town – Heathrow T4 – Acton Town

16:05 – 16:59 – Acton Town – Heathrow T4 – Acton Town

Departure times and routes Sunday 11th June

10:57 – 11:58 – Acton Town – Heathrow T4 – Acton Town

12:38 – 13:33 – Acton Town – Heathrow T4 – Northfields

14:58 – 15:58 – Acton Town – Heathrow T4 – Acton Town

16:18 – 17:18 – Acton Town – Heathrow T4 – Acton Town

I can confirm that there are no engineering works in the area over the weekend, so you shouldn’t have any problems getting to/from Acton Town or Northfields.