Tickets Alert: Tweed Run 2025 tickets on sale now

Fancy a charming jaunt around the sights of London in a decorous style becoming of the Edwardian upper middle classes?

Then the annual Tweed Run is for you — around 400 people on safety bikes and some more dubious contraptions come together for a jolly fine day out perambulating around the city.

A spot of English tea, a picnic, and a chance to show people how cycling is supposed to be done — in style, with politeness, and with a notable lack of flashing lights (a davy lamp may be permitted).

The Tweed Run will return on Saturday 26th April 2025 and tickets are on sale now from here.