Tickets Alert: Tweed Run 2025 tickets on sale now
Fancy a charming jaunt around the sights of London in a decorous style becoming of the Edwardian upper middle classes?
Then the annual Tweed Run is for you — around 400 people on safety bikes and some more dubious contraptions come together for a jolly fine day out perambulating around the city.
A spot of English tea, a picnic, and a chance to show people how cycling is supposed to be done — in style, with politeness, and with a notable lack of flashing lights (a davy lamp may be permitted).
The Tweed Run will return on Saturday 26th April 2025 and tickets are on sale now from here.
Does anyone know the location of the start of this event? Or its route? The organisers seem determined to keep it all a secret. I have tried several times over the years to see the riders, and have even seen participants themselves at a loss to find it.
Thank you.
I am in the same position as you, a good few years trying to find out where the start and finish is to no avail.
The location is secret until a few days before the event, and only ticket-holders will be informed.