Tickets Alert: Trooping the Colour 2025 tickets ballot now open

Trooping the Colour is a big military parade that marks the King’s official birthday in June, and the ballot for tickets to be in the audience is now open.

It’s one of those genuine once-in-a-lifetime events to attend, even if the pomp and ceremony isn’t your sort of thing, because it’s a memory you’ll treasure and trigger many envious looks from friends when you tell them you’ve been in the audience for the Trooping the Colour.

I attended in 2018, so here is a taste of what to expect.

The ballot to attend the 2025 Trooping the Colour is now open and will remain open until midday on 24th March , so you have plenty of time to apply.

If your name appears comes up in the ballot, you will be invited to book up to four seats and expect to pay £30 per person.

Any unsold tickets (yeah, right) are released about a month after balloted tickets are sold.

The ballot is here.

Note that there’s a dress code of smart attire if you attend and take cash on the day to buy the guidebook. You will also be in the location for the best view of the military flypast afterwards.

There are also two preview events in the weeks before the Trooping the Colour, which are essentially the same, with a slightly lesser Royal standing in for the King.

Tickets for The Major General’s Review and The Colonel’s Review will go on sale soon here, and are open to anyone to buy.