For the first time in living history, Westminster Abbey is allowing visitors to go up and outside onto the roof of this ancient building.

The 90-minute tour led by the Abbey’s Clerk of the Works and Head of Visitor Experience will give you the opportunity to learn about the building and structure of the Abbey. You will visit unseen areas at the top of the Abbey, including the outside roofs, and the views of Westminster from the roof. It is also the chance to see the Abbey’s gothic architecture up close, and the fantastical collection of gargoyles and grotesques.

The tours will take place twice a month June to August on the following dates:

Friday 10th June

Saturday 11th June

Friday 15th July

Saturday 16th July

Friday 12th August

Saturday 13th August

Tours cost £70, and that includes general admission to Westminster Abbey and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries (would cost £29.50) – so the roof tour is equivalent to an extra £40 on top of the normal visitor charge.

You can book tickets from here.

Roam the roof tours last approximately 60 minutes and there will be a maximum of 10 people per tour.

You will need to be over 18, have a head for heights and be physically fit for this tour so that you can tackle steep stairs during several ascents to the high roof.

Sensible, non-slip footwear is required.