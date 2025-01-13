Tickets Alert: Tours of UK construction sites in March

The annual event, which showcases the construction industry by letting people go behind the hoardings onto building sites, returns in March, and booking is open now.

The event, Open Doors 2025, showcases the construction industry and was set up to show how varied and exciting a career in the trade can be. Open Doors aims to change perceptions around construction and encourage the next generation to explore the wide range of opportunities available across the sector.

Bookings for Open Doors 2025 are now live, with visits set to take place between Monday 17th and Saturday 22nd March 2025.

Check attendance requirements for an event before booking, as some have limitations regarding who can attend—such as school groups only, etc. The map search has a filter option to “public only” to save you some time when looking.

Schools and colleges are particularly encouraged to book a visit and open the eyes of their students to the careers available in their local community. However, the curious public are still welcome to visit.

Tours range from looking at a building site from a viewing area to full site tours, and most will include talks about careers in construction and how to get into the trade.

You can search for events in London and across the UK here.

More sites will continue to be added throughout the next few weeks, so keep an eye on the Open Doors website for up-to-date locations and sites in your area.

At the time of writing, the following events are open to the public in London:

Royal Arsenal Riverside

North Quay – Life Science Development

Wood Wharf – Mixed Use Development

Hallsville Quarter Phase 4

Elephant and Castle Town Centre

2 Aldermanbury Square

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Cancer Centre

Oriel – Moorfields Eye Hospital

Stanmore College

56 The Bishop’s Avenue

Victoria Road Crossover Box

ADC – West Middlesex Ambulatory Diagnostic Centre

Beckton HSS warehouse