Fancy a sneak peek inside the Museum of London’s new Smithfield site while it’s still a building site? As part of the London Festival of Architecture, you can join representatives from the Museum of London and Stanton Williams on a tour of the museum’s future home at West Smithfield.

During the tour, you can learn about the challenges of creatively transforming a campus of listed market buildings into a 21st-century cultural destination, while also saving this historic site for generations to come.

Moreover, you will discover the thinking behind this new type of city museum, which, rather than an inward-looking repository of the past, aims to be a shared place in the middle of it all, in the middle of London and in the middle of ideas and our shared history.

The tour takes place on Wednesday 8th June at 12:30pm and lasts about 90 minutes.

You can book a free ticket from here.

This is what it looked like back in April to whet your appetite.