Published by Architecture No Comments ↓

Fancy a sneak peek inside the Museum of London’s new Smithfield site while it’s still a building site? As part of the London Festival of Architecture, you can join representatives from the Museum of London and Stanton Williams on a tour of the museum’s future home at West Smithfield.

During the tour, you can learn about the challenges of creatively transforming a campus of listed market buildings into a 21st-century cultural destination, while also saving this historic site for generations to come.

Moreover, you will discover the thinking behind this new type of city museum, which, rather than an inward-looking repository of the past, aims to be a shared place in the middle of it all, in the middle of London and in the middle of ideas and our shared history.

The tour takes place on Wednesday 8th June at 12:30pm and lasts about 90 minutes.

You can book a free ticket from here.

This is what it looked like back in April to whet your appetite.

Image: (c) Stanton Williams / Secchi Smith

Related Posts:

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> Architecture