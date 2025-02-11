Tickets Alert: Tours of the former BBC studios at Alexandra Palace

Next month, there’s a chance to tour the original BBC studios inside the Ally Pally, where television was born.

The space is pretty run down now, but it still echoes the time when actors and musicians would perform in the rooms and the many technicians stood off screen to control what went on.

When it started, the BBC leased the entire East Wing of the Alexandra Palace for the new television service, with former dining rooms transformed into studios, fitted out with two competing broadcast technologies – Marconi EMI in Studio A and in Studio B, the Baird company — and on 02 November 1936 the first regular high-definition broadcast was made — creating television as the world knows it today.

Three tours will be held on Tuesday 18th March 2025, as part of the National Lottery Open Week, an annual event where lottery-supported venues recognise their funding supplier.

Tickets will be released at 10am on Tuesday 18th February 2025 from here.

Although tickets will be free, as it’s part of National Lottery Week, you will need to show a recent lottery ticket or scratch card purchase when you turn up.