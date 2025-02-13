Tickets Alert: Tours of the Earl’s Court building site
While they wait to build the 4,000 homes planned for the site, visitors can step into the middle of the empty Earl’s Court building site for a look around.
The property developer organises the tours in part to show off the site and explain their masterplan for the area and why they think it’s a good idea.
The tours are also a rare chance to stand in the middle of what was the Earl’s Court exhibition centre and look around the cleared site, get up close to the Lillie Bridge depot and walk on top of the huge concrete slab that sits above the mainline railway.
At time of writing, tours are taking place in 2025 at 12pm on:
- Wed 16th April
- Wed 21st May
- Wed 18th June
- Wed 16th July
- Wed 20th Aug
- Wed 17th Sept
- Wed 15th Oct
You can reserve free tickets here.
Although it’s a cleared site and a safe route, wear sensible shoes and clothes for standing around outdoors. If there is inclement weather, the tour will be rescheduled, and attendees will be notified in advance.
The site entrance is on Empress Place, a couple of minutes walk from West Brompton station and about 10 minutes from Earl’s Court tube station.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you