Tickets Alert: Tours of the Earl’s Court building site

While they wait to build the 4,000 homes planned for the site, visitors can step into the middle of the empty Earl’s Court building site for a look around.

The property developer organises the tours in part to show off the site and explain their masterplan for the area and why they think it’s a good idea.

The tours are also a rare chance to stand in the middle of what was the Earl’s Court exhibition centre and look around the cleared site, get up close to the Lillie Bridge depot and walk on top of the huge concrete slab that sits above the mainline railway.

At time of writing, tours are taking place in 2025 at 12pm on:

Wed 16th April

Wed 21st May

Wed 18th June

Wed 16th July

Wed 20th Aug

Wed 17th Sept

Wed 15th Oct

You can reserve free tickets here.

Although it’s a cleared site and a safe route, wear sensible shoes and clothes for standing around outdoors. If there is inclement weather, the tour will be rescheduled, and attendees will be notified in advance.

The site entrance is on Empress Place, a couple of minutes walk from West Brompton station and about 10 minutes from Earl’s Court tube station.