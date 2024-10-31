Tickets Alert: Tours of the Aga Khan Centre in King’s Cross

An unassuming white building behind King’s Cross conceals a wonderful interior and rooftop garden. This is the Aga Khan Centre, opened in 2018 to house several divisions of the Shi‘a Ismaili charity and its design incorporates a collection of gardens, courtyards and terraces all based on Islamic principles.

It’s also open for tours. For free.

While it looks like a conventional office block from the outside, it’s inside that the real action takes place. A central floor-to-ceiling courtyard space dominates, but what really marks the building out at the many gardens dotted around the outside and on the roof.

What’s also delightful about the building is the attention to detail, from the careful use of patterns in the decoration of both shade rooms, which remind people of the building’s origins, to the furniture dotted around the library spaces. Even the signs for the toilets seem to have been custom-designed when an off-the-shelf sign would have been adequate.

Tours of the interior of the building and its roof gardens are released in batches, and are currently available for most Thursdays and Saturdays up to the end of January 2025.

You can book a free tour here.