Tickets Alert: Tours of Shoreditch Town Hall

Published on 9th October 2024 by ianVisits in London Ticket Alert

The impressively grand Shoreditch Town Hall is open for tours roughly once a month, letting people look around the nearly 160 year old building and see behind the scenes as well.

Shoreditch Town Hall

Opened in 1866 as one of the grandest Vestry Halls of the time, the hall ceased to be a council building in 1965 when the London Borough of Hackney was formed. It was later used as an entertainment venue, but following a decade of decline, it was handed to the Shoreditch Town Hall Trust in 1997 and reopened in 2004.

Now, it’s an arts and cultural venue that also offers occasional tours.

On the tour, you’ll find out about the architecture and design of their building, and get the opportunity to see your favourite film and TV locations in the flesh – their spaces were recently featured in Baby Reindeer and A Quiet Place: Day One. Plus, you’ll hear more about the Women of Shoreditch Town Hall, featuring the stories of suffragette Sylvia Pankhurst, women’s rights advocate Helen Taylor, Shoreditch’s first woman mayor Henrietta Girling OBE and others.

The 45 minute tours cost a mere £2 per person and can be booked here.

Shoreditch Town Hall is a modest walk from Hoxton station on the London Overground or Old Street tube station on the Northern and Northern City Lines.

Tagged with shoreditch, Shoreditch Town Hall

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

3 Comments on “Tickets Alert: Tours of Shoreditch Town Hall

  1. The charge is actually £4: on top of the charge for the tour, the website charges a £2 booking fee. Still very reasonable though.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*