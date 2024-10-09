Tickets Alert: Tours of Shoreditch Town Hall

The impressively grand Shoreditch Town Hall is open for tours roughly once a month, letting people look around the nearly 160 year old building and see behind the scenes as well.

Opened in 1866 as one of the grandest Vestry Halls of the time, the hall ceased to be a council building in 1965 when the London Borough of Hackney was formed. It was later used as an entertainment venue, but following a decade of decline, it was handed to the Shoreditch Town Hall Trust in 1997 and reopened in 2004.

Now, it’s an arts and cultural venue that also offers occasional tours.

On the tour, you’ll find out about the architecture and design of their building, and get the opportunity to see your favourite film and TV locations in the flesh – their spaces were recently featured in Baby Reindeer and A Quiet Place: Day One. Plus, you’ll hear more about the Women of Shoreditch Town Hall, featuring the stories of suffragette Sylvia Pankhurst, women’s rights advocate Helen Taylor, Shoreditch’s first woman mayor Henrietta Girling OBE and others.

The 45 minute tours cost a mere £2 per person and can be booked here.

Shoreditch Town Hall is a modest walk from Hoxton station on the London Overground or Old Street tube station on the Northern and Northern City Lines.