Published by London Ticket Alert 2 Comments ↓

As part of London Rivers Week, Thames Water is hosting free tours of two of its sewage works. Both tours are ticketed, requiring proof of ID. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult and children must be over the age of 7 to attend.

The first tour to take place is on Tuesday 12th July and is at the Slough treatment works, and the tours will last around an hour. The easiest public transport route would be by train to Slough, and then the half-hourly bus route 5 to Telford Drive Asda, and it’s a short walk from there to the treatment plant.

For tickets go here.

The second tour is closer to home, at the Hogsmill Sewage Treatment Works in Kingston upon Thames. These tours take place on Thursday 14th July and last around 45 minutes each.

The sewage works is a short walk from Berrylands station, or a modest walk from Kingston upon Thames.

For tickets go here.

Hogsmill Sewage Treatment Works (c) Thames Water

Both events are part of London Rivers Week, which is made up mainly of guided walks and tours around the rivers and nature reserves along the riverside. The full list of walks and events is here.

Related Posts:

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

2 comments
  1. Maurice Reed says:
    14 June 2022 at 2:19 pm

    A load of 💩💩

    Reply
  2. JP says:
    14 June 2022 at 5:15 pm

    These olfactory outings seem to have been popping up more frequently in recent times.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert