As part of London Rivers Week, Thames Water is hosting free tours of two of its sewage works. Both tours are ticketed, requiring proof of ID. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult and children must be over the age of 7 to attend.

The first tour to take place is on Tuesday 12th July and is at the Slough treatment works, and the tours will last around an hour. The easiest public transport route would be by train to Slough, and then the half-hourly bus route 5 to Telford Drive Asda, and it’s a short walk from there to the treatment plant.

For tickets go here.

The second tour is closer to home, at the Hogsmill Sewage Treatment Works in Kingston upon Thames. These tours take place on Thursday 14th July and last around 45 minutes each.

The sewage works is a short walk from Berrylands station, or a modest walk from Kingston upon Thames.

For tickets go here.

Both events are part of London Rivers Week, which is made up mainly of guided walks and tours around the rivers and nature reserves along the riverside. The full list of walks and events is here.