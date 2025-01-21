Tickets Alert: Tours of privately owned Longford Castle

An unusual castle built on the banks of the River Avon 450 years ago and is still a private home recently started occasionally opening to the public, and tickets to visit in 2025 are now available.

This is the rather remarkable Longford Castle, home of the Earl of Radnor, and apart from its unusual exterior, it’s packed full of enough grand master paintings to make most major galleries sigh in envy. It’s also a very odd-looking castle externally, and thanks to the centuries of changes, internally, is an eclectic mix of Elizabethan, Georgian, and Victorian decoration.

The National Gallery organises tours as part of an art-sharing agreement between the castle and the gallery, and tickets for this year’s open days are now on sale. On the tour, you will get to see the very odd design of Longford Castle and the very impressive art collection that the family owns.

As it’s still a private home, photography inside isn’t allowed and hardly any pictures of the interior exist online (one example at the top of the page here), but I can say it’s pretty grand in there and packed with all the big name artists that you’d expect an old castle to own.

The tours take place in the afternoon, and including a walk around the gardens where photos are allowed as you’re outside and the coach pick-up/drop off to get to the castle, lasts around 4 hours.

You can comfortably spend the morning visiting Salisbury’s Cathedral and museums and the afternoon at the Castle, which is precisely what I did in 2022.

2025 tour dates

March 2025

Mon 17 March 2025

Tues 18 March 2025

Wed 19 March 2025

Thur 20 March 2025

Fri 21 March 2025

April 2025

Wed 23 April 2025

Thur 24 April 2025

Fri 25 April 2025

Sat 26 April 2025

Mon 28 April 2025

Tues 29 April 2025

June 2025

Mon 23 June 2025

Tues 24 June 2025

Wed 25 June 2025

Thur 26 June 2025

July 2025

Thur 24 July 2025

Fri 25 July 2025

Sat 26 July 2025

Sun 27 July 2025

Mon 28 July 2025

Tues 29 July 2025

August 2025

Mon 25 August 2025

Tues 26 August 2025

Wed 27 August 2025

Thur 28 August 2025

Fri 29 August 2025

Sat 30 August 2025

Sun 31 August 2025

The tour costs £18 per person, and you can book tickets here. It’s important to read the FAQs as well — especially as you need to have photographic ID when you arrive.

Direct trains from London Waterloo to Salisbury take around 90 minutes – and the coach to take you to the castle will pick you up from outside Salisbury station at 1:30pm, and drops you back there afterwards.