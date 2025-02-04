Tickets Alert: Tours of Moor Park Mansion

A private manor house on the outskirts of London built in its current style 300 years ago will have a handful of public open days this year to see its richly decorated interior.

Situated on the site of a 16th-century palace that Catherine of Aragon lived in after the annulment of her marriage to Henry VIII, the current manor house was built around 1617 but extensively remodelled into its current grand manor appearance in the 1720s.

And it’s exceptionally richly decorated inside.

Over the centuries, it passed through several owners, some wealthy and occasionally some less so, until a century ago, Lord Leverhulme (of Sunlight Soap fame) bought it and turned it into the members’ house for a large golf course. Usually only open to golfers, a few times a year, the public is allowed to look inside to have a look in guided tours hosted by the Arts Society Moor Park.

There is a decent amount of history here, but it’s the decoration you’ll come to see.

Some rooms here would shame a French Chateau, such is the richness of the appearance, from grand staircases painted with murals to ceilings with every inch covered to the grand entrance hallway. Cleverly, the club room has reflective tables, so you can look down at your coffee and see the ceiling above.

The tours are very good value for money, at just £15 per person, and last about 90 minutes.

The dates for 2025 are on the following Thursdays and the tours will take place at 10am and 11am.

17th April

22nd May

19th June

10th July

7th August

28th August

18th September

Tickets will be available on Wed 5th Feb from here.

Photography was allowed when I visited.

Getting to Moor Park Mansion

If driving, you can park by the house.

If you’re coming by public transport, the easiest way I found was to catch a London Underground Metropolitan line train to Moor Park tube station. Then, it’s about a 20-minute walk to the manor house.

When you leave the station, walk up Main Avenue past the shops, and turn left at the top, and just on the right is the road to the golf club. It’ll say lots of signs about being private and not open to walkers, but that’s for ramblers, and you’re okay to walk along it until you come to the manor house.

The housing estate you pass through is also interesting to wander around if you have time, as the whole area is privately owned.