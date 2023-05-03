One of the grandest of the City’s livery halls, the Goldsmiths is open a few days a year for public tours and the dates for… next year have been announced. Yes, they are so few and so in demand, that the earliest dates available just announced are not until next year.

That means if you don’t book now, it might be 2025 before you can get inside for a look around.

The available dates for 2024 are:

Monday 8th January 2024

Monday 18th March 2024

Monday 11th November 2024

Monday 9th December 2024

Tours last an hour and start at either 11am or 12:30pm

Each tour can accommodate up to 40 people at a charge of £10 per person, which will go to the Goldsmiths’ Company Charity.

Tours need to be booked from here.

If you can’t get in on a tour, then the building is also open during the annual Goldsmiths’ Fair, but only a part of it. The Goldsmiths’ Hall is not just a grand building for a livery company, once a year it also becomes an official court of law for the Trial of the Pyx.