Outside London, the rarified airs of Eton College are opening their doors to ordinary folk this summer for a series of tours.

The tours take in the main courtyard, the history of the college, a number of important rooms and dining rooms, lots of old graffiti left by former pupils, and a number of chapels. Photography is allowed in about half the rooms but not in the impressive chapels.

I visited in 2018 – review here.

Tours run from 3rd May to 20th September 2024, always on Friday afternoons at 2pm and 4pm and last around 90 minutes. The tours cost £16.96 for adults.

To book a tour, go here.

While you’re in Eton, you could make a day trip of it by wandering around Windsor town centre and Windsor Castle. Alternatively, a visit to Dorney Court is just about possible. It’s open every afternoon in June 2024 from 12:30pm to 4pm, so you could just about do that and then get to Eton for the 4pm tour.