Outside London, the rarified airs of Eton College are opening their doors to ordinary folk this summer for a series of tours. They started the tours in 2017, paused them for the pandemic, and are resuming them again at last.

The tours take in the main courtyard, the history of the college, a number of important rooms and dining rooms, lots of old graffiti left by former pupils, and a number of chapels. Photography is allowed in about half the rooms, but not in the impressive chapels.

I visited in 2018 – review here.

Tours run from 20th May to 16th September, always on Friday afternoons at 2pm and 4pm, and last around 90 minutes. The tours cost £10 for adults (accompanied children are free) and to book a tour, go here.

As you’re in Eton, then it’s worth making a day trip of it and pay a visit to Windsor town centre and Windsor Castle while you’re there. Alternatively, a visit to Dorney Court for its open day on Friday 3rd June or the Fridays in August at 12:30pm will just about give you enough time to get to Eton for the 4pm tour.