A 300-year-old derelict waterworks building in Clerkenwell that will soon be a museum is holding tours of the site ahead of refurbishment works starting.

The site – New River Head – has a fascinating history as the hub of one of London’s first major pieces of urban infrastructure, but its 18th and 19th-century buildings have been locked up for 70 years. Soon, they will be converted into the Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration and opened to the public.

Ahead of that, there are some free open days at the site taking place.

This is a self-led tour; no prior knowledge or awareness of New River Head is required. A map will guide you around the buildings, and signage will share their unique history throughout.

The open days will take place on:

Thursday 27th June (umm, yes, tomorrow)

Tuesday 9th July

Friday 12th July

Thursday 18th July

Tickets can be requested from here.

The tours are free, but donations to the refurbishment work will be appreciated on the day.

The New River Head buildings are on Amwell Street, a short walk from King’s Cross or Angel tube stations.

Once completed, the heritage site will be a open as a permanent public space, offering new galleries, learning areas and gardens. When it opens, probably next year, there will be four galleries, a project base, a learning studio, gardens and play space, a café and a shop.

The buildings will be open to explore, but it will not be possible to enter the main Engine House without a Quentin Blake Centre team member. They say that they will be happy to show guests around on request (subject to demand), but there is no step-free access at present.

New River Head is a derelict site with uneven surfaces and exposed areas, so wear sensible shoes with a good grip and weather-appropriate clothing. Children aged under 14 are welcome, with an adult.

Photos from a previous visit: