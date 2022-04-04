The last ever British Rail Class 455 train to run on Southern Railway tracks will be running a special all-day tour on the last day of the trains being in passenger service.

The charity charter will operate on the last day of operation of the class, being the last day of the current timetable Saturday 14th May. Following that Saturday, all of Southern’s Class 455 units will be withdrawn from service, and the new timetable will be operated by Southern’s other electric multiple-unit (EMU) fleets.

So this is the final chance to ride on a Southern Railway branded Class 455 (South Western Railway is still using them), and you can either try to catch one on the final day in normal passenger use, or you can ride on a very special train that will take in a lot more the network.

Featuring two Class 455/8 throughout, the charity tour will take in a number of unusual routes for the class and will include a break in Brighton of about an hour for food and breaks.

Tickets for this charity special cost £45.58 for adults and £22.79 for children, if accompanied by an adult.

To book a ticket, go here.

All profits from the special tour will be donated to good causes nominated by Southern and Govia Thameslink Railway. There will be a sales stand provided by Network SouthEast Railway Society and a further stand may be added. In addition, there will be an onboard charity raffle.

There will be loo breaks throughout the day.

The route and provisional timings are outlined below. Please note that all times and routing are indicative until confirmed by Network Rail, usually about 5 days before the journey.