After a lengthy wait, the London Transport Museum’s 1938 art-deco style tube train will be back on the tracks for a couple of days in September.
The trips are a curious mix of nostalgia, sitting in the old train, looking at old adverts and generally enjoying yourself — but massively livened up each time you pass through a station and see the looks of wonder and surprise on the faces of people expecting a more conventional Met line train.
There will be four trips per day over the weekend of 3rd & 4th September. Three returns from Amersham to Watford and back, plus at the end of the day a single from Amersham to Harrow on the Hill.
The Amersham to Watford trips also offers a fairly rare chance to ride along a part of the London Underground that doesn’t get much traffic – the Watford Triangle’s north curve.
(most trains only use the south curve between Moor Park and Watford)
The return tickets cost: Adult: £25 | Concession/Children: £17 | Child under 3: Free
The end-of-day single ticket costs: Adult: £17 | Concession/Children: £11 | Child under 3: Free
Children under 3 do not need a ticket but must sit on an accompanying adult’s lap
Tickets can be booked here.
Naturally, if you’re not on board, you can watch the vintage little red train ply its route from the sidelines as well.
- There are public toilets available at Amersham station, but none are available on the train.
- Please note that the tube cars we are using are from the 1930s, so there is no step-free access to the train. There could be a step up or down of up to 1 foot.
- Food and drink cannot be consumed on this train; however, bottled water is allowed.
- Dogs are not permitted on the train, unless it is an assistance dog.
