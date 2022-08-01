Published by London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

After a lengthy wait, the London Transport Museum’s 1938 art-deco style tube train will be back on the tracks for a couple of days in September.

The trips are a curious mix of nostalgia, sitting in the old train, looking at old adverts and generally enjoying yourself — but massively livened up each time you pass through a station and see the looks of wonder and surprise on the faces of people expecting a more conventional Met line train.

There will be four trips per day over the weekend of 3rd & 4th September. Three returns from Amersham to Watford and back, plus at the end of the day a single from Amersham to Harrow on the Hill.

The Amersham to Watford trips also offers a fairly rare chance to ride along a part of the London Underground that doesn’t get much traffic – the Watford Triangle’s north curve.

(most trains only use the south curve between Moor Park and Watford)

The return tickets cost: Adult: £25 | Concession/Children: £17 | Child under 3: Free

The end-of-day single ticket costs: Adult: £17 | Concession/Children: £11 | Child under 3: Free

Children under 3 do not need a ticket but must sit on an accompanying adult’s lap

Tickets can be booked here.

Naturally, if you’re not on board, you can watch the vintage little red train ply its route from the sidelines as well.

  • There are public toilets available at Amersham station, but none are available on the train.
  • Please note that the tube cars we are using are from the 1930s, so there is no step-free access to the train. There could be a step up or down of up to 1 foot.
  • Food and drink cannot be consumed on this train; however, bottled water is allowed.
  • Dogs are not permitted on the train, unless it is an assistance dog.

Related Posts:

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert