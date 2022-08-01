After a lengthy wait, the London Transport Museum’s 1938 art-deco style tube train will be back on the tracks for a couple of days in September.

The trips are a curious mix of nostalgia, sitting in the old train, looking at old adverts and generally enjoying yourself — but massively livened up each time you pass through a station and see the looks of wonder and surprise on the faces of people expecting a more conventional Met line train.

There will be four trips per day over the weekend of 3rd & 4th September. Three returns from Amersham to Watford and back, plus at the end of the day a single from Amersham to Harrow on the Hill.

The Amersham to Watford trips also offers a fairly rare chance to ride along a part of the London Underground that doesn’t get much traffic – the Watford Triangle’s north curve.

(most trains only use the south curve between Moor Park and Watford)

The return tickets cost: Adult: £25 | Concession/Children: £17 | Child under 3: Free

The end-of-day single ticket costs: Adult: £17 | Concession/Children: £11 | Child under 3: Free

Children under 3 do not need a ticket but must sit on an accompanying adult’s lap

Tickets can be booked here.

Naturally, if you’re not on board, you can watch the vintage little red train ply its route from the sidelines as well.