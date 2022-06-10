For a couple of weeks later this month, replica stage sets from Halo and Star Trek: Discovery will be in Piccadilly Circus.

It’s a PR launch for the Paramount+ TV channel (yes, another one) so they are doing a load of publicity events in the latter weeks of June and July to drum up some subscribers. What they are calling the “Paramount Plus Experience” will give you the chance to “immerse yourselves in your favourite films and shows through pop-up sets, memorabilia, stunt experiences and special appearances”.

Along with the stage set replicas, there will be display cases with memorabilia, and something they are calling a Mission Impossible selfie challenge.

It runs from Wednesday 23rd June to Monday 4th July 2022. Tickets are free — and they expect a visit to last around 30-45 minutes.

You can book tickets from here. You can reserve up to four tickets, and attendees must be aged 15+, unless accompanied by an adult.

(see if you can spot the editors notes in the Terms and Conditions that weren’t removed when the booking form was published)

There will also be events taking place around the West End and Leicester Square.

The TV channel, Paramount+ launches in the UK on 22nd June 2022.