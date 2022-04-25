Published by London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Spencer House, a rather grand house overlooking Green Park is resuming Sunday tours of its main state rooms, and will be including the normally off-limits garden in the tours.

Spencer House has recognised as one of the most ambitious aristocratic townhouses ever built in London and is the city’s only great eighteenth-century private palace to survive intact. Used as offices between the 1920s-80s, the interior was given a full restoration to its 1780s appearance.

The house tours are for eight of the staterooms and last around an hour.

The gardens are usually open a handful of days a year, but this year, all Sunday tours from the end of May up to the end of July will offer combined access to the house and garden.

Following the tour of the house, your guide will take you onto the terrace and talk about the historical context of the garden and the recent improvements to the space. You will then be free to walk around the grounds at your leisure.

The tours cost £15.50 per adult, £15.50 for concessions/children, £9.50 for Art Fund members.

Tickets can be booked here.

