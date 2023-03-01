This year marks the 90th anniversary of the extension of the Piccadilly line, and there’s a party to celebrate taking place at Southgate tube station in a couple of weeks time.

Southgate station is the famous “ufo style” station, built as a low-rise circular building to a design by Charles Holden, with the electricity conductor style spire on top. The station is generally considered one of the finest examples of modernist architecture on the London Underground.

The station opened on 13th March 1933 with Oakwood on the second phase of the northern extension of the Piccadilly line from Finsbury Park to Cockfosters. To celebrate the anniversary, on Sunday 12th March, there will be a number of events taking place, including heritage tours of the station, a vintage bus display, and of course, birthday cake!

The programme for the day includes:

11am to 5pm – Historic Images Exhibition

Southgate Club & Gallery, with Southgate District Civic Voice

11:30am to 3pm – Underground Station Heritage Tours

45 minute tours, every 30min with TFL, note tours need to be booked in advance here.

2:30pm – Happy Birthday Southgate Station!

Sing-along followed by cake at the station entrance

2pm to 3pm – Live Music on the station forecourt

With Busker Department of London’s The SKAM

12pm to 4pm Curate Southgate

New Public Art on the station forecourt

12pm to 4pm – Planting the Station Flower Beds

Come and talk about the plans at the back of the station, with Bee Friendly Trust

1pm to 4pm – Pocket Park Design Consultation

On green space outside Nando’s, with Jan Kattein Architects

11am to 5pm – Visit a 1940’s London RT Bus

On Ashfield Parade, with the London Bus Company

11am to 5pm – Reimagine Southgate Town Centre

Construction Activity for Kids on Ashfield Parade, with Doodle Design

12pm to 5pm – Del the Dub

Live DJ on the street on Ashfield Parade

11am to 5pm – Street Party

On Ashfield Parade, with special offers from local cafes and restaurants

—

All the events are being organised by the local group, Southgate District Civic Voice (SDCV).

At the moment, there are no planned engineering works on the Underground, so getting to Southgate should be easy.