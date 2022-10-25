For one week, the interior and outside of St Martin-in-the-Fields will be filled with sound and light as a Son-et-Lumiere covers the walls with colour. Installations of sound and light art will take visitors on a journey through space, to see galaxies emerge, and a chance to explore humanities ambition to adventure beyond.

The exterior of St Martin in the fields will be adorned with sound and light art where viewers can be drawn to the impact of the architecture and will see the imagery projected onto the facades telling the story of human exploration.

In the Interior of St Martin in the fields, the architecture is exposed as it is highlighted by the artwork that is projected throughout, the audience walks through the light artworks and are immersed in installations throughout the interior of the space which is all set to bespoke music.

Visitors have the chance to see original footage of the rocket launch, explore the creation story and the Big Bang within the sacred space and view the final image of Earth as if looking back from space under a galaxy of stars.



Footage shown in the video is from a past installation of this exhibition at St Albans Cathedral and is for illustrative purposes only

The Son-et-Lumiere will run from Tuesday 31st January to Saturday 4th Feb 2023 with timed tickets running from 6pm to 9:30pm each evening.

Tickets cost £10 per person and they expect a visit to last around an hour.

Tickets are on sale now at the bottom of this page.

The church, St Martin-in-the-Fields is next to Trafalgar Square in central London.