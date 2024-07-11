Tickets Alert: See inside the derelict St Lawrence Church Brentford

As part of Brentford Festival of Archaeology Day, there will be a rare chance to step inside a church that’s been closed for the past 25 years.

St Lawrence Church was built in the 15th century, although heavily altered in the 18th century. It was closed to services in the 1950s. It was used for a while for secular purposes, but it has been largely locked and empty for the past 25 years.

Very few people have seen inside it this century.

Due to its decaying condition, it’s now on Historic England’s Building at Risk register. Planning permission has been secured for the conversion of the church to retail and leisure facilities, but before that work starts, there’s a chance to see inside the church in its current condition.

Tours are free and will take place on Saturday 20th July 2024 — and need to be booked in advance from here.

The church is on the High Street, about a 10 minute walk from Brentford mainline railway station. Note, the nearby Piccadilly line is closed on the day, so the South Western Railway mainline from Waterloo is your best bet for public transport.

Archaeologist Robert Hartle will also give two talks on the day about the history of St Lawrence’s Church and the communities buried there.