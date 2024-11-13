Tickets Alert: Royal Hospital Chelsea winter lights light

The Christopher Wren designed Royal Hospital Chelsea, famously home to the Chelsea Pensioners, is opening its grounds this winter for a nighttime light trail.

The wooded Ranelagh Gardens next to the open lawns will be filled with winter lights throughout December. And as you’d expect from a winter lights trail, there’s a food court at the end.

Tickets cost £16.50 per adult and £9.90 for children (4-15) or £46.75 for a family of four.

Tickets are on sale now from here and the Chelsea in Christmas lights trail is open from 4th to 29th December 2024.

The entrance is on Chelsea Bridge Road, about a ten-minute walk from Sloane Square tube station.