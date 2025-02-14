Tickets Alert: Retro computer gaming night at the Science Museum

The Science Museum will be opening late one night in April for an adults-only evening of retro gaming in the Power Up arcade.

Offering games ranging from Pong to Pac-Man and Minecraft to Manic Miner, and onwards. There are over 160 consoles in the arcade, ranging from 1976 pong to the latest multi-player computer games. There are also some arcade game emulator consoles where you can select anything from Pac-Man to Centipede to Q-Bert to Street Fighter.

Following a few years of temporary displays, the museum moved its Power Up collection into a permenant space in 2023, and although open through the day, it’s not usually open at night.

On Wednesday 9th April 2025 that changes as the venue will stay open to 10pm for an adults only evening.

There will be a bar and food on the evening as well.

Standard (entry from 7pm): £15

Standard Plus (entry from 7pm and includes one drink at the bar): £17.50

Premium (entry from 6pm and includes one drink at the bar): £20

Tickets are on sale now from here.