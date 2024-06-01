Patek Philippe, the maker of exceptionally expensive watches, will be exhibiting some of its rarer handcrafted watches in a free exhibition in central London later this month.

They are so rarified and expensive that their famous slogan is, “You never actually own a Patek Philippe. You merely look after it for the next generation.”

Having been on display at their Swiss head office, the exhibition will be the only opportunity to see unique pieces and limited editions – pocket watches, wristwatches, and dome table clocks – before they are delivered to private collections worldwide.

Short of winning the lottery or marrying a millionaire billionaire, this might be as close as we mere mortals will get to a Patek Philippe watch.

While exploring the exhibits, you can also observe the artisans at work.

The “Rare Handcrafts 2024” collection (82 pieces, comprising 27 dome clocks and small dome clocks, 3 table clocks, 9 pocket watches, and 43 wristwatches) showcases a wide range of decorative styles, including cloisonné, engraving, micro wood marquetry, and guilloché.

The exhibition is free to visit and will be open from Monday 10th to Friday 14th June 2024.

You need to book tickets to visit – which can be done here.

The Patek Philippe showroom is on the corner of New Bond Street and Clifford Street.