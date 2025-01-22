Tickets Alert: London Concours luxury car exhibition 2025

Something to look forward to if you like looking at expensive cars — a big display of them is returning to London in the summer.

The London Concours takes place in the grounds of the Honourable Artillery Company from 3rd to 5th June 2025. In the region of around 80 of the world’s most expensive cars will be on display on the cricket lawn and practice grounds of the territorial army just around the corner from Old Street.

It’s as much a social thing as a car thing and aimed at the sort of people who normally sip champagne.

However…

While the headline prices suggest that tickets start at £40 upwards, if you drill down, a late afternoon ticket is a rather more affordable £25 if bought before the end of January.

The £25 tickets give you three to four hours of car spotting from 4pm onwards on each of the three days the Concours is taking place.

Tickets are on sale here.