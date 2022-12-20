It might be a bit early to be thinking of summers looking at supercars, but tickets to the London Concours 2023 have gone on sale already. The London Concours takes place in the grounds of the Honourable Artillery Company from Tuesday 6th to Thursday 8th June 2023.

The cars remain the centrepiece of the event, and in 2023, they will be showing off a number of cars designed to go racing, but built for the road. In the worlds of rallying, endurance racing or touring cars it’s often a rule that a manufacturer must produce a certain number of roadgoing versions of a car before it is allowed to race, and it’s these cars that make up the ‘Built to Race. For the Road’ class.

Elsewhere the London Concours cars will range from elegant streamliners of the 1930s through to ground effect road cars and downforce-laden supercars with enormous rear spoilers and front splitters.

‘Grand Tourisme’ is a celebration of the very best of French GT and sports cars while ‘Golden Age Coupes’ celebrates the most beautiful, timeless sports car designs of the ‘50s and ‘60s.

There will also be Land Rover and 60 Years of Lamborghini.

Wednesday 7th and Thursday 8th will be highlighted by a special feature, unique to that day of the show only.

On Wednesday, the London Concours pays tribute to the Porsche 911 RS, a performance benchmark for more than 50 years. And on Thursday, it’s Supercar Day, with 50 of the latest performance cars joining the normal London Concours features.

You can book half-day tickets for £35 from here.