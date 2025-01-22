Tickets Alert: Late openings at the Barbican’s heated conservatory

If you’re looking for an escape from the cold winter nights, the Barbican Arts Centre includes London’s second-largest heated conservatory, and it’s totally free to visit.

It will also be open late during cold winter nights, offering a tropical escape from the winter weather outside.

The conservatory wraps around the huge fly tower that supports scenery for the theatre beneath your feet, and while the Barbican’s concrete is still very evident, it adds to the overall effect. Imagine a city centre abandoned by humans and overrun by plants, and that’s what you are walking through when you visit. A dystopian film-maker’s paradise.

The opening hours will be extended from next month until 11pm on Fridays and 8pm on Sundays.

Note that the last entry available on Friday is 9:30pm and the last entry at weekends is 7pm — but once you arrive, you can stay as long as you want, well, until closing.

You need to book tickets in advance, and they will be released monthly here.

A limited number of tickets are also reserved for online booking from 9:30am each day that the Conservatory is open.

Tickets are currently available up to the end of February 2025, and you can find the conservatory in the Barbican Art Centre, up on the fourth floor.