London Zoo’s annual late evening openings during the summer months are back, with tickets on sale now.

Every Friday from 7th June to 26th July 2024, London Zoo will be open to adults only from 6pm to 10pm, with the whole zoo open alongside events and drinks.

Arguably, it’s also a way of seeing the animals in a different way from the daytime visits, as many of them become more active in the evening.

Find out what the animals really get up to after dark with a Birds and The Bees guided tour, then learn more about their bathroom habits with The Origin of the Faeces exhibition.

In addition to drinks, there will also be a street food market in the zoo.

Book by 5th May 2024 to save £3 per ticket on any of the first four nights.

Early bird tickets cost £18.50, and standard tickets cost £21.50

You can book tickets from here.