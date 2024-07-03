Tickets Alert: Late opening at Westminster Abbey

Later this month, Westminster Abbey will host one of its occasional late openings, which, apart from seeing the Abbey in a very different light from daytime visits, are also cheaper than a daytime visit.

The late openings are on Wednesdays — 17th July and 14th August 2024.

Tickets to the Abbey Lates cost £19 (adult) and £8 (child), compared to the usual daytime charge of £29 per adult.

The lates are from 4:30pm to 7pm, with the last entry at 6pm.

There will also be music in the cloisters, with two musicians on each of the two late openings.

Tickets are on sale here.

Note that the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries above the nave won’t be open this evening.