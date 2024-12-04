Tickets Alert: Immersive light show to fill St Paul’s Cathedral

Published on 4th December 2024 by ianVisits in London Ticket Alert

St Paul’s Cathedral will be filled with a huge light show for a few days next February, and tickets have gone on sale today.

(c) Luxmuralis / St Paul’s Cathedral

The light show artists, Luxmuralis, will take over the interior of the cathedral, filling it with an immersive display that highlights the architecture and history of the building along with a specially composed music soundscape.

Luxmuralis are the people who have previously projected displays into St Martins in the Fields church and onto the Tower of London, so that may give you an idea of the scale of what they could bring to the cathedral.

From the previous show in St Martins in the Fields…

Tickets are available at 15-minute time slots, and it will take between 45 minutes to one hour to journey through the space during the show.

‘Luminous’ by Luxmuralis will run from Saturday 22nd to Friday 28th February 2025 with entry between 6:30pm and 10pm.

  • Adult: £17.50
  • Child (6-17): £10
  • Child (<6): Free

Tickets are on sale from here.

About Luxmuralis

Luxmuralis is the name given to the artistic collaboration Peter Walker (Sculptor) and David Harper (Composer), who specialise in immersive fine art, light and sound installations around the UK and abroad, creating works across multiple media and presentation formats.

Tagged with st paul's cathedral

2 Comments on “Tickets Alert: Immersive light show to fill St Paul’s Cathedral

  1. I have a disability and want to visit the light shoes with my cater
    Are there any free tickets this Sunday
    Thank you

