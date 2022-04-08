Published by London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Later this month, there will be tours of the historic sites in and around Waterloo Station, hosted by Network Rail.

The tours will be run in the public access areas of Waterloo Station and the surrounding areas, taking in the hidden pieces of history, including the original Waterloo News cinema, the Battle of Waterloo Medallion, and the World War One and Two Memorial.

Hosted by Network Rail, the tours are led by Blue Badge Tour guide, Rachel Kolsky, and will offer a chance to see how today’s society has embraced Waterloo’s uniqueness through iconic film locations, luxury restaurants, retail units and contemporary graffiti art murals.

The tours last about 2 hours each, and will run at 11am and 2:30pm on the following dates:

  • Saturday 30th April
  • Saturday 14th May

The tours cost £20 per person and need to be booked in advance from here.

Meet under the clock at Waterloo Station 15 minutes early for a prompt start, and wear appropriate shoes and clothing for 2 hours of standing and walking. May not be suitable for children under 12.

Photos and videos are permitted.

