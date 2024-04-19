This is outside London, but for the first time in eight years, the large Harwell science campus near Didcot will have a free open day for the public to wander around and see what happens here.

Part of the campus has regular open days, as it is the home of the UK’s national synchrotron, Diamond Light Source, but the rest of the buildings are usually closed.

On Saturday 29th June 2024, they will open their doors to everyone.

The ISIS Neutron and Muon Source, RAL Space, Scientific Computing, Particle Physics, the Central Laser Facility and Diamond itself will all be open to visit. There will be exhibition spaces located around the site allowing visitors the opportunity to delve deeper into the science and technology carried out both at Harwell and at the other locations run by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) – from supercomputing, accelerator science, and next-generation telescopes to biological sciences and robotics.

It’s hours of seeing lots of science.

Tickets to visit are free — and they’re also arranging free bus travel from Didcot Parkway station to Harwell for people who don’t want to drive.

You can book tickets here.

Didcot Parkway station is about 40 minutes from London Paddington with GWR trains roughly every 10-15 minutes, so no need to worry about hanging around Didcot when heading home either.