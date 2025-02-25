Tickets Alert: First public tours of St James’s Palace

The public will be able to visit the room where King Charles III was proclaimed monarch, as tickets for first ever public tours of St James’s Palace go on sale this week.

However, they’re not cheap at £85 per person.

On the other hand, the group size is small, the palace hasn’t been open to the public before, and it’s the sort of thing you’ll only do once in your life, and once-in-a-lifetime events tend to be something worth splashing out on. Tickets will also sell out very quickly.

Unlike Buckingham Palace, which is the principal residence of the Monarch, St James Palace is the actual royal court and the senior palace in London—and it is not usually open to the public to visit. As the senior palace, when an overseas Ambassador arrives to take up their post on the UK, they aren’t the (for example) French Ambassador to the UK, but the French Ambassador to the Court of St James — as that’s the ancient title which the UK still uses.

Built nearly 500 years ago, St James’s Palace is a mix of Tudor and later Queen Anne-era buildings. It is a rare survivor of an older style of palace in that it’s a cluster of buildings rather than one grand palatial building. A visit is to step back in time to see how royal palaces used to look.

Today, several members of the royal family live there, and it is also home to several offices of the royal household and the Chapel Royal, the royal family’s private chapel within the palace.

Highlights of the tour include views of the Palace’s surviving Tudor architecture, such as its courtyard and gatehouse; paintings, furniture and decorative arts from the Royal Collection, including Mortlake tapestries acquired by Charles I; and the Throne Room and Picture Gallery, where the Accession Council of King Charles III was held in September 2022.

Tours will take place on select dates from 11th April to 31st May 2025 and tickets go on general sale tomorrow (Wed 26th Feb) from here.

It’s been confirmed that photography won’t be permitted inside.