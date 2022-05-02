Published by London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

The Sky Garden at the top of 20 Fenchurch Street is normally open to the public from 10am, but if you buy a coffee, it’s open from 8am at the moment.

(c) Sky Garden

They call the offer “Sunrise at Sky Garden”, although as sunrise is at 5:30am at the moment, that might be overbranding it. Nonetheless, it’s a more pleasant way of starting the working day, with a coffee and pastry at the top of a skyscraper.

Tickets, including the coffee and pastry cost £5.50 per person, and need to be booked from here.

The Sky Garden is open for ticket holders from 8am Mon-Sat and 9am on Sundays, and the whole top floor is open, except the outdoor terrace which is closed in the mornings.

The standard free entry tickets start from 10am, and those can be reserved from here.

Nearby is also the Garden at 120 Fenchurch Street, a much larger open-air roof terrace that gives a very different closer view of London.

