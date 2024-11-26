Tickets Alert: Discounted tickets to the Open Gardens Weekend

Tickets for the annual weekend, when loads of London’s usually private gardens are open to the public, have gone on sale, with a Christmas discount for early buyers.

The event began with volunteers’ passion to open up private West London squares and has since grown to embrace gardens across central London – from exquisite roof spaces owned by city banks, to historic institutions, community allotments and even the Prime Minister’s own Downing St garden in previous years.

Over 100 gardens – mainly across London Transport zones 1 and 2 have already confirmed that they will be open to the public for the Open Gardens weekend, which will take place on 7th and 8th June 2025.

A host of new gardens will be open in 2025, including two roof gardens with spectacular views across London, joining the weekend for the very first time. The full list of participating gardens will be announced in January 2025.

It might be a bit early to be thinking about visiting gardens next summer, but there’s a 30% discount on early bird tickets if you buy them now.

So just £18.50 for the two days of unlimited garden visits. Children age 11 & under go FREE and 12-17yr olds for £11.

Tickets are available from here.

The discounted tickets are available until Christmas Day, after which they revert to their full price.