Tickets Alert:  Derek Jarman’s Blue on the big screen

There will be a rare chance to see Derek Jarman’s landmark film Blue with a live performance to mark World Aids Day at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.

British director Neil Bartlett and actor Russell Tovey have worked together to create a special live performance of Blue (1993) featuring Travis Alabanza, Jay Bernard and Joelle Taylor, who together deliver Jarman’s powerful words (previously voiced by Tilda Swinton, Nigel Terry, John Quentin and Jarman himself).

Completed shortly before his death in 1994, Blue features a continuous single shot of the colour blue, accompanied by a kaleidoscopic soundtrack of voices and music, as Jarman reflects on his AIDS-related illness, impending death and loved ones lost to the virus.

Due to this illness, Jarman became partially blind – his vision was often interrupted by shades of blue light. In the film, he describes blue as the colour that, ‘transcends the solemn geography of human limits.’

Simon Fisher Turner, who created the original soundtrack, performs a new score, created in collaboration with cellist and composer Lucy Railton.

The performance will take place on Sunday 1st December at 7:30pm.

Tickets range from £20 to £45 and can be booked here