Tickets Alert: Christmas Lates at the Natural History Museum

On what will be, for many, the last working day of the year, the Natural History Museum will be open late for an adults-only museum event.

Taking place on Friday 20th December, you can explore the galleries while a harpist fills the Museum with the sounds of Christmas or visit the Wildlife Photographer of the Year and Birds: Brilliant and Bizarre exhibitions after hours.

Sip mulled wine while you hear about the Museum in a whole new light from one of the scientists at the winter-themed science stations dotted throughout the galleries.

Learn about their petrology collection at Jingle Bell ROCKS station, genomes of Christmassy animals at the Darwin (Christmas) Tree of Life Project station, marine reptile fossils at the Holy Bones station, and the amazing adaptations some animals have evolved to make it through Winter – like frogs who freeze solid for the season – at the Winter Survival station.

Take part in the Museum’s mystery Christmas book swap by bringing along a book you’re happy to donate and at the end of the night pick up a gift bag with a new book donated by another guest.

The adult-only (18 and over) event takes place on Friday 20th December from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

Tickets cost £27 per person and are available here.