Tickets Alert: Candlelit tours of the medieval Charterhouse
A chance to step into a medieval monastery near the Barbican on a Friday evening for a guided tour by flickering candlelight. The Charterhouse has long been hidden from the outside world by a high wall, but a few years ago, the people who still live there started offering tours, and then a museum was opened, and now the tours are a regular event.
Now they also offer evening tours that will take you around the main buildings, a glass of wine in hand, with the tour guide showing you the sights by candlelight.
The tours include the recently restored Great Chamber and its other rooms and buildings, which tell the story of many significant historical moments.
At the time of writing, tours are available on:
- Friday 18th October 2024
- Friday 15th November 2024
- Friday 6th December 2024
- Thursday 30th January 2025
The tours cost £20 per person, and tickets can be reserved from here.
Doors will open at 6pm and drinks will be available to purchase from the bar before your 60-minute tour, which start at 6:30pm and 6:45pm.
Doors close at 8pm.
