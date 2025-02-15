Tickets Alert: Behind the scenes tours of the National Archives
The National Archives near Kew in south London is the repository of government documents, and they occasionally hold behind-the-scenes tours of the building.
If you’ve seen TV documentaries in which a presenter is taken into an archive and shown a document pulled out of the long racks of boxes, you might be a tad disappointed to learn that this is just for TV and is not how researchers usually read the documents.
What really happens is that the documents are taken upstairs to a reading room, where researchers do their work – not in the warehouse filled with rows of boxes.
However, the National Archives has recently started running tours of the archive storage itself — so a rare chance to see this usually hidden space. The tours usually take in the archive itself, a chance to see some historic documents and storage boxes and an explanation of how the whole process works from acquiring documents to providing them to people in the reading rooms.
At the time of writing, tours are available on:
- Thursday 10th April at 3:30pm
- Wednesday 23rd April at 11:15am
- Thursday 29th May at 3:30pm
- Wednesday 11th June at 11:15pm
- Thursday 26th June at 3:30pm
Tickets cost £15 per person and can be booked here.
If you’ve not visited before, the National Archives is about a 10-minute walk from Kew Gardens station on the Richmond branch of the District and London Overground lines.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you