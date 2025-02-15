Tickets Alert: Behind the scenes tours of the National Archives

The National Archives near Kew in south London is the repository of government documents, and they occasionally hold behind-the-scenes tours of the building.

If you’ve seen TV documentaries in which a presenter is taken into an archive and shown a document pulled out of the long racks of boxes, you might be a tad disappointed to learn that this is just for TV and is not how researchers usually read the documents.

What really happens is that the documents are taken upstairs to a reading room, where researchers do their work – not in the warehouse filled with rows of boxes.

However, the National Archives has recently started running tours of the archive storage itself — so a rare chance to see this usually hidden space. The tours usually take in the archive itself, a chance to see some historic documents and storage boxes and an explanation of how the whole process works from acquiring documents to providing them to people in the reading rooms.

At the time of writing, tours are available on:

Thursday 10th April at 3:30pm

Wednesday 23rd April at 11:15am

Thursday 29th May at 3:30pm

Wednesday 11th June at 11:15pm

Thursday 26th June at 3:30pm

Tickets cost £15 per person and can be booked here.

If you’ve not visited before, the National Archives is about a 10-minute walk from Kew Gardens station on the Richmond branch of the District and London Overground lines.