Tickets Alert: Behind the Scenes tours of the London Archive

The recently renamed Metropolitan Archives, based in Clerkenwell, has started offering behind-the-scenes tours of their archive rooms.

The site features over 100km of archival storage and a conservation studio, which the tours will take visitors around. Visitors will also have time to ask questions of the staff who work there.

Following the tour, ticket holders will be treated to an exclusive document display featuring documents from the medieval city, Tudor and Stuart governance and disaster, Victorian crime and health care, and the effects of two World Wars on the capital.

Two tours of the London Archives are currently planned for Wednesday 5th February and 5th March 2025.

Tickets cost £10 per person and can be booked here.

The archive building is a short walk from Farringdon station, or the 63 bus (from King’s Cross) stops nearby.