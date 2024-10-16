Tickets Alert: Behind the scenes tours of Dover Street tube station

The London Transport Museum is expanding its range of Hidden London tours to include the many hidden spaces of the disused Dover Street tube station. However, if you’ve not heard of it, don’t be surprised, as it lasted barely two decades before being rebuilt nearby – as Green Park station.

Dover Street station opened in 1906, just around the corner from Green Park station today, but it was too small for the crowds it quickly attracted. Therefore, just a few years after it opened, a replacement station was built nearby, which opened in 1933 as Green Park.

At the same time, the original station building, the lifts and the redundant below-ground passages were closed off. At street level, there’s nothing to be seen now of the original station building, which was replaced with a block of flats in 1973. However, as with many disused bits of old tube stations, the lift shafts were repurposed for ventilation, and those shafts ran up the inside of the flats to the roof to expel hot air from the tubes deep below.

Now, Hidden London will be able to take people into the disused tunnels that still survive from the old Dover Street station, complete with vintage signs and tiles not seen by the public since the 1930s.

You’ll also get the rare chance to look down on tube trains through ventilation shafts and corridors and hear about the station’s pivotal role during the Second World War as a London Transport Executive Board meeting point.

Tickets will go on sale on the LT Museum website on Wednesday 23rd October 2024.

Prices

Adult: £45

Concessions: £42

Children (10-15): £37

In other news, they’re also lowering the age limit on all tours from 13+ to 10+ so more children can visit the tunnels.

Updated 21st Oct with prices and ticket sales date.