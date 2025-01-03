Tickets Alert: Attend the Garter Day ceremony in Windsor Castle

Each year, a grand procession full of pomp and ceremony takes place inside Windsor Castle, and free tickets to attend are now available.

The Most Noble Order of the Garter is England’s highest order of chivalry, founded in 1348, and is one of the few honours that is entirely within the gift of the Monarch without consulting the Prime Minister.

Each year in June (likely 16th June 2025), there’s a formal celebration of the Order, when the members, most of whom will be Very Important People, accompanied by most of the Royal Family, heralds, marching bands and enough people in fancy uniforms to overload a costume drama.

Once you’re settled on the day, there’s the walking parade through the castle grounds to St George’s Chapel. The service inside is naturally private but usually broadcast on speakers. It is then followed by a carriage ride back.

Although it’s a formal royal event, it’s also very relaxed. People sit on the lawns with picnics and enjoy the usually summery weather that we get in June. It’s also one of the rare events where the Royals dress up a bit in fancy clothing rather than their usual day wear.

To request tickets, send an email in Jan or Feb ONLY to [email protected] with your name and address. You can request up to four tickets. They are free.

Please indicate on your application if anyone in your party is a disabled wheelchair user, as that affects the seating arrangements.

An alternative option – and one that comes with rather better seating – is to join the Friends of St George’s Chapel, as that includes an opportunity to get tickets to Garter Day, among other things.

There are two railway stations in Windsor town centre – about an hour from Waterloo to Windsor & Eton Riverside, or about 40 minutes from Paddington via Slough. Garter Ceremony aside, you can comfortably spend a day in Windsor as well.