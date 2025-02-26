Tickets Alert: Antiques Roadshow filming in North London
The BBC’s Antiques Roadshow will film an episode in north London in June, and tickets to have your curios assessed are now available. The show will be recorded in the grounds of Stephens House in Finchley on Sunday 1st June 2025.
If you have an object to be assessed, you need to send them a note about the object and some photos, although you can also apply for free tickets to turn up on the day anyway and see an expert for a valuation.
To submit information about an object – click here
To apply for free tickets to attend – click here
Successful applicants will receive their tickets 4 weeks ahead of the event date. Ahead of the event day they’ll send out a more detailed FAQ document with information about everything to expect at the Antiques Roadshow. The Antiques Roadshow team can only review submissions sent through the ‘Share Your Story’ portal, and cannot review submissions sent by email or post.
The filming venue at Stephens House & Gardens is a short walk from Finchely Central tube station on the Northern line. At this moment in time, there aren’t any planned engineering works on the Northern line on the day of filming, so getting to the venue shouldn’t be a problem.
The full list of Antiques Roadshow filming locations in 2025:
- Sunday 18th May – Shuttleworth, Old Warden Park, Bedfordshire
- Sunday 1st June – Stephens House & Gardens, London
- Sunday 15th June – Lister Park and Cartwright Hall, Bradford
- Tuesday 8th July – Hill of Tarvit Mansion & Garden, Fife
- Sunday 20th July – National Waterfront Museum, Swansea
