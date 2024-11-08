Tickets Alert: An evening opening of Parliament

Next month, the Palace of Westminster will be open late for the public to visit and wander around the halls of power.

The evening is also very affordable at just £5 per person.

In addition to visiting the Houses of Lords and Commons and the main lobbies, curator talks will be held throughout the evening in the various parts of the building.

Also, there will be a chance to see an important artwork currently on loan to the Parliament, Claude, Seaport with the Embarkation of St Ursula (1641). This is one of 38 paintings purchased by Parliament which formed the basis of the National Gallery.

The loan is to mark the National Gallery’s Bicentenary.

For most, the late opening is a chance to visit the corridors and halls of power without needing to go on a guided tour (or ask your MP).

The open evening takes place on Friday 6th December, and tickets cost just £5 per person.

Tickets can be bought here (Sorry – they’ve sold out)

The event has a staggered entry, so you should aim to arrive 20 minutes before the time on your ticket so you can pass through the airport-style security search.

Note – when you visit, you will need to go through a security metal detector, so it helps to avoid carrying heavy bags and coats if possible. Generally, photography is allowed in Westminster Hall, but once you go past that into the Lobby and the rest of the building, photography isn’t permitted.

The Jubilee Cafe next to Westminster Hall will also be open in the evening.