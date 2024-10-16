Tickets Alert: A Halloween pop-up – the Blumhouse Blackout
The horror film and TV company Blumhouse is opening a two-day Halloween experience in Soho based around many of their horror characters.
The two-floored experience will take horror fans deep into Blumhouse experiences including The Black Phone, The Purge films and M3GAN, the pop-up will create a horror experience through noise-cancelling headphones, lighting, effects and interactive performance.
Plunged at times into pitch black, the experience lasts up to 45 minutes, including an intense 15-minute binaural experience in the pitch black.
Free tickets will be released at 10am today here.
Slots can be booked between 12pm and 8pm, with each experience lasting 1 hour total (binaural element approx. 15 minutes)
Admission is free on a first come first served basis
The Blumhouse pop-up will be on Soho’s Bateman Street on Friday 25th and Saturday 26th October 2024.
